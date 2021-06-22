QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,062,593 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.13% of QAD worth $70,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QAD by 395.1% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 525,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,986,000 after buying an additional 419,339 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in QAD during the first quarter valued at $965,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of QAD by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QAD by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of QAD by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 274,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. 48.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QADA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of QAD stock opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 114.39 and a beta of 1.28. QAD Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $79.48.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.73%.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

