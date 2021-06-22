QASH (QASH) Market Capitalization Achieves $20.23 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 21st. One QASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0578 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. QASH has a total market cap of $20.23 million and approximately $448,078.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00055321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00021662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.96 or 0.00656257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00079115 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00039621 BTC.

About QASH

QASH (QASH) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

