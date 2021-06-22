Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Invests $198,000 in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at $620,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at $2,911,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at $1,409,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at $2,329,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at $2,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.85.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLBY. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised PLBY Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 82,500 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $3,540,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,627 shares of company stock worth $16,072,453.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

