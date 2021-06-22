Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Iridium Communications by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 135,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 44,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 23.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,793 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IRDM shares. Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

In related news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,480.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IRDM stock opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.68 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

