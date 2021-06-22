RAI Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.40 Million (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00002275 BTC on exchanges. RAI Finance has a market cap of $28.40 million and approximately $8.42 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 36.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00047998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00115236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00156622 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,087.36 or 1.00067637 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003085 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,934,880 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.