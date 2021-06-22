Raiden Network Token (RDN) Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 21.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000840 BTC on major exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $16.62 million and approximately $577,248.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 43.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00010215 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00132833 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000460 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

RDN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

