Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Raven Industries, Inc. ( RAVN ) is a technology company that creates innovative solutions to great challenges. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high performance specialty films, and situational awareness markets thereby utilizing its strength in engineering, manufacturing, and technological innovation. Raven is comprised of three distinct business units : Raven Applied Technology, Raven Engineered Films, and Raven Aerostar. Raven is committed to being an active and responsible corporate citizen by providing strategic investments to organizations who align with business model and purpose. And the areas of focus include: quality of life, education, social need, and health/wellbeing. The company’s corporate responsibility framework is constructed from five key areas of impact, which includes: Environmental Sustainability, Corporate Philanthropy, Volunteerism, Team Member Development and Training, Business Purpose, Products and Services Delivered, and Markets Served . “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Raven Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Raven Industries stock opened at $57.65 on Tuesday. Raven Industries has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $57.91. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raven Industries will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,483,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $181,454,000 after purchasing an additional 76,023 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 430.6% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 55,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 44,895 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 263,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 29,165 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 14,859 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

