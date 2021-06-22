Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 45,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 347,244 shares.The stock last traded at $57.75 and had previously closed at $57.65.
Several research firms have issued reports on RAVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.
The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 86.05, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.20.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raven Industries by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,867,000 after buying an additional 911,597 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Raven Industries by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,235,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,872,000 after buying an additional 799,382 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Raven Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,923,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Raven Industries by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,902,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,260,000 after buying an additional 419,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 595,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,689,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.
Raven Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAVN)
Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.
