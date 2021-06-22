Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 45,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 347,244 shares.The stock last traded at $57.75 and had previously closed at $57.65.

Several research firms have issued reports on RAVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 86.05, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.20.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. Equities analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raven Industries by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,867,000 after buying an additional 911,597 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Raven Industries by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,235,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,872,000 after buying an additional 799,382 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Raven Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,923,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Raven Industries by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,902,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,260,000 after buying an additional 419,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 595,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,689,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

