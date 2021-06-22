Raymond James Begins Coverage on Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR)

Stock analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAR. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.54.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41. The stock has a market cap of $292.88 million, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.69. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $26.85.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.88 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

