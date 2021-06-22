Raymond James Lowers Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to $9.50

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KGC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.23.

NYSE:KGC traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,939,321. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $91,025,000. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 26.1% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 33,532,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $223,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,948 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,430,812 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,086 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $32,023,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 19.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,387,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,160,000 after buying an additional 3,416,609 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

