Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 37,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 19.4% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 4,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.2% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock opened at $68.06 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $56.33 and a 1-year high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 70.16, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.20.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.19%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.11.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

