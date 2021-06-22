Reef (REEF) Price Tops $0.0146

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last week, Reef has traded down 36.2% against the dollar. One Reef coin can currently be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a total market cap of $185.19 million and $51.60 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00053552 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00084046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00019731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $206.70 or 0.00635354 BTC.

About Reef

REEF is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

