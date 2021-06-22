Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Holdings Lowered by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60,731 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.10% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $8,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RGA. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.90.

RGA stock opened at $115.81 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $66.99 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

