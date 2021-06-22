Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 391,104 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $41,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.90.

RGA stock opened at $115.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $66.99 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

