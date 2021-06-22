Resources Management Corp CT ADV Boosts Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 821.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $322,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,464,317. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $502,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,071,029.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $176.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.57 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.92.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QRVO. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.70.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

