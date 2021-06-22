Resources Management Corp CT ADV Buys 203 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $240.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.43.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

