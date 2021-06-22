Resources Management Corp CT ADV Purchases 56 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $413,962,000 after purchasing an additional 256,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,836,763 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $620.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.43 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $643.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.06 billion, a PE ratio of 620.83, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $467.86.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

