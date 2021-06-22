Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 300 Shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPIN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 446.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter.

JPIN opened at $63.38 on Tuesday. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.06 and a 12 month high of $64.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.19.

