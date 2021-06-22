REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Given “Hold” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on REVG. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

REV Group stock opened at $15.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61. REV Group has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.73 million, a PE ratio of 169.00 and a beta of 2.71.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 19,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $306,164.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,366,714.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $50,528.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 135,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,702.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 47,742 shares of company stock valued at $792,617 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REVG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of REV Group by 64.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of REV Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 36,978 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of REV Group by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,237,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,688 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of REV Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands.

