Reviewing Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) & Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Tenaga Nasional Berhad alerts:

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Berhad and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaga Nasional Berhad 6.62% 5.20% 1.67% Brookfield Renewable Partners -8.11% -1.53% -0.64%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and Brookfield Renewable Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaga Nasional Berhad 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 12 2 0 2.14

Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus target price of $40.39, indicating a potential upside of 5.94%. Given Brookfield Renewable Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Renewable Partners is more favorable than Tenaga Nasional Berhad.

Risk & Volatility

Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.8% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Tenaga Nasional Berhad pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays out -95.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Berhad and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaga Nasional Berhad $12.30 billion 1.13 $1.09 billion N/A N/A Brookfield Renewable Partners $3.81 billion 2.75 -$130.00 million ($0.61) -62.51

Tenaga Nasional Berhad has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Summary

Tenaga Nasional Berhad beats Brookfield Renewable Partners on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Company Profile

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko. It also supplies fuel and coal for power generation; generates, distributes, supplies, deals in, and sells various energy sources, as well as provides related technical services; develops district cooling systems; operates and maintains co-generation works; manufactures, sells, and repairs distribution, power, and earthing transformers; and develops, owns, and manages dry bulk terminals. In addition, the company provides turnkey contracting of transmission substations; repair and maintenance services to heavy industries and other related services; operation and maintenance services on telecommunication equipment and data centres; higher education, and telecommunication and IT infrastructure solution and services; research and development services in the areas of engineering, information technology, business, accountancy, and liberal studies; and training courses. Further, it offers insurance and reinsurance products, parking facilities for motor vehicles, technical and laboratory, and consultancy and other services; manufactures and distributes power and general cables, and aluminum rods; operates an integrated district cooling systems for air conditioning systems of office buildings; assembles, manufactures, tests, reconditions, and distributes high and medium voltage switchgears, and control gears for transmission and distribution of electric power; and operates wind assets. It primarily serves commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.