RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC lessened its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RH by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in RH by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,469,000 after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in RH by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth $243,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RH traded down $7.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $672.76. 4,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,300. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.51. RH has a fifty-two week low of $242.21 and a fifty-two week high of $733.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $651.34.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RH will post 22.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.31.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

