Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CECO Environmental by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,422,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 278,925 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 123,397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,981 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 140,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CECE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

CECO Environmental stock opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.56. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $266.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $71.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

