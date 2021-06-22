Rhumbline Advisers Has $379,000 Stake in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.13% of Escalade worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESCA. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Escalade by 13.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Escalade during the first quarter valued at $107,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Escalade in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Escalade by 4.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 533,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Escalade in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

ESCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Escalade from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ ESCA opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. Escalade, Incorporated has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. Escalade had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $59.19 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

