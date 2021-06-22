Rhumbline Advisers Has $406,000 Holdings in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Limoneira worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in Limoneira by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 212,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,746,000 after purchasing an additional 52,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Limoneira by 537.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 32,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 29,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Limoneira by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMNR opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.50. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $324.17 million, a P/E ratio of -39.85, a PEG ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Limoneira news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $26,396.65. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,496 shares of company stock valued at $100,770. 5.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LMNR shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

