Rhumbline Advisers Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of Neoleukin Therapeutics worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after acquiring an additional 444,360 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

NLTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $30,192.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,073,097.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,238,686 shares in the company, valued at $21,222,743.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $211,986 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NLTX opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $18.13.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

