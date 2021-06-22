Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,832,000 after buying an additional 650,037 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 565.2% in the 4th quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 144,251 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,559,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 97,381 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,803,000. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $91.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.10.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $468,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 15,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $498,009.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,595,821.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,348. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KYMR shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

