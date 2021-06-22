Rhumbline Advisers Sells 150 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTMD. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 287.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utah Medical Products stock opened at $85.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.38. The company has a market cap of $310.02 million, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.26. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.22 and a 52-week high of $101.99.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $10.96 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Utah Medical Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

