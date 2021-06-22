Rhumbline Advisers Sells 600 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,086,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,414,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,443,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,114,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1,347.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 209,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 195,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVLG. Cowen boosted their price target on Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covenant Logistics Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $344.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.82.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $220.89 million for the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. Research analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

