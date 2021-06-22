RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RNG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $428.43.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $287.38. The company had a trading volume of 728,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. RingCentral has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $449.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,149.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $280.16.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Neil Williams sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total transaction of $1,519,866.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,745.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total value of $41,860.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,946,852.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,278 shares of company stock valued at $12,713,762. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in RingCentral by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 3.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

