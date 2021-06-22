Rio DeFi Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (RFUEL)

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last week, Rio DeFi has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rio DeFi has a total market capitalization of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00052620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00019649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $194.24 or 0.00614207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00077755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rio DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rio DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

