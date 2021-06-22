RLI (NYSE:RLI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $106.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RLI Corp. is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Maintaining the combined ratio at favorable levels even in the toughest operating environment reflects superior underwriting discipline. Its decision to drop underperforming products from its property business also bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses concerns as it can put a strain on margin expansion. High leverage ratio concerns.”

Get RLI alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.25.

NYSE RLI opened at $103.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. RLI has a 12-month low of $74.84 and a 12-month high of $117.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. RLI had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RLI will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RLI by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,446,000 after buying an additional 86,687 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RLI by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,127,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,964,000 after purchasing an additional 112,606 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of RLI by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,894,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,691 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of RLI by 0.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,859,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RLI by 18.0% during the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 819,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,423,000 after purchasing an additional 125,006 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLI (RLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.