Robert Gray Buys 2,000 Shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) Stock

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) Director Robert Gray purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HJLI stock opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.97. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HJLI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the first quarter worth $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the first quarter worth $77,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the first quarter worth $102,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories by 1,326.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells tissue-based solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. It engages in the development and manufacture of bioprosthetic medical devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with chronic venous insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries.

