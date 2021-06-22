Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHVF opened at $380.00 on Tuesday. Roche has a one year low of $308.57 and a one year high of $388.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.39.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

