Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2021

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHVF opened at $380.00 on Tuesday. Roche has a one year low of $308.57 and a one year high of $388.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.39.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

Analyst Recommendations for Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)

