Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 95.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,564 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of -0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.79.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.