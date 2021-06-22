Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 1,038.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tenaris by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

NYSE TS opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.18 and a beta of 1.86. Tenaris S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.69.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.16%. Analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

