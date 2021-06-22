Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in UDR were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,873,000 after buying an additional 1,386,514 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,011,000 after buying an additional 6,152,096 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,804,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,026,000 after purchasing an additional 726,939 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in UDR by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,329,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,808,000 after purchasing an additional 900,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in UDR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,843,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,121,000 after purchasing an additional 44,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UDR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $49.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 247.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.08.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. Research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,800. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

