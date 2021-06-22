Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIPC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 410.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 17,933 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.2% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,414,000 after buying an additional 27,652 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $72.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $77.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

