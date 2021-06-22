Rod Bolger Sells 551 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$69,637.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at C$363,732.

Rod Bolger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Rod Bolger sold 558 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.44, for a total transaction of C$68,879.52.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total transaction of C$66,701.20.

Shares of RY opened at C$126.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$121.83. The stock has a market cap of C$179.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$90.55 and a 52-week high of C$128.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.89%.

Several research firms have commented on RY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$133.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$135.06.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

