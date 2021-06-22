Roth Capital Begins Coverage on ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM)

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $0.70 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:ADOM opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 4.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30. ADOMANI has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.97.

Get ADOMANI alerts:

In other news, Director Pietro Michael A. Di acquired 158,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.26 per share, with a total value of $41,080.00. Corporate insiders own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric vehicles. It also offers zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for the integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Corona, California.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for ADOMANI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADOMANI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.