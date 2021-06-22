Royal Bank of Canada Increases Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$16.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$16.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Paramount Resources to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$4.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Cormark upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.48.

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$16.31 on Friday. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.48 and a 1 year high of C$16.49. The stock has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.61.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The company had revenue of C$279.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$209.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$86,324.00.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

