RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Major Shareholder Lor Inc Sells 300,000 Shares

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Lor Inc sold 140,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $754,600.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $1,412,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00.

RES stock opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 2.12.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPC by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,782,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,823,000 after purchasing an additional 422,723 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in RPC by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,318,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,317,000 after buying an additional 72,290 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in RPC by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,535,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,090,000 after buying an additional 285,044 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RPC by 14,040.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,135,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 25,919 shares during the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

