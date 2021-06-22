Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 26.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,791,000 after buying an additional 1,635,582 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 158.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after buying an additional 513,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 13.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

IHRT has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IHRT opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.