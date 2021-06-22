Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.87 Million Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,056,000 after acquiring an additional 236,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $5,657,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 82,348 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

DFIN stock opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.86 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $35.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.49.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $469,386.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,606.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

DFIN has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.