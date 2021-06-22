Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.01 Million Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,920 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,096,000 after buying an additional 1,145,985 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,915,000 after purchasing an additional 67,963 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 22.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,477,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 448,793 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,808,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 147,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 109,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $354,180.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $343,470.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,061.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,109. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 3.34. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

