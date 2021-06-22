Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.65% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.69 million, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,054,592.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,316 shares of company stock worth $854,348. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

