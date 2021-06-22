Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 5,265 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Heron Therapeutics worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,079 shares of company stock worth $36,560 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

