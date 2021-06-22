Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryanair from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.00.
Shares of RYAAY opened at $111.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $63.85 and a 1 year high of $121.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.66.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.
