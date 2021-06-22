Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryanair from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $111.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $63.85 and a 1 year high of $121.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ryanair by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

