Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of R. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 34.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,830,000 after acquiring an additional 340,893 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

R has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.70.

In other Ryder System news, EVP John J. Gleason sold 11,435 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $996,445.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $282,707.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,595.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R opened at $73.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.03. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $89.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.12 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently -829.63%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

