SafeInsure (SINS) Price Hits $0.0075

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 19% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. SafeInsure has a market cap of $156,494.59 and approximately $352.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 53.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,999,522 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

