Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €136.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been given a €136.00 ($160.00) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SAF. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €124.70 ($146.71).

SAF opened at €125.94 ($148.16) on Tuesday. Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($108.66). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €122.21.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

